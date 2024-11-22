Gangtok Himalayan SC Advances to Governor’s Gold Cup Final

Gangtok Himalayan SC has advanced to the final of the 40th Governor’s Gold Cup Football Tournament after defeating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the semi-final held at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. The tournament is organized by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA).

The match saw an early goal by Junior in the 4th minute, giving Gangtok Himalayan SC the lead. Joseph further solidified their advantage with a goal in the 71st minute. Although Praful Kumar of Chennaiyin FC scored a late goal, it was not enough to change the outcome of the game.

Nimdup Lepcha was recognized for his exceptional performance and awarded the Man of the Match title. Gangtok Himalayan SC will face NorthEast United FC in the final, scheduled for 24th November 2024.

Meanwhile, an exhibition women’s football match is planned for 22nd November 2024 at 12:30 pm between Debanjan Share Girls’ Academy Kalimpong and Sikkim Women’s XI, adding excitement to the ongoing football festivities.