Sri Lanka’s Crushing Defeat by India Ranks 4th in World Cup History’s Lowest Scores

Pakyong, November 03 : In the annals of ICC ODI World Cup history, there have been some truly remarkable performances with the bat, but it’s also seen its fair share of ignominious moments. The recent clash between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium added a new chapter to this narrative as Sri Lanka found themselves on the receiving end of a resounding defeat, their batsmen capitulating to the Indian bowling attack and setting a new low in the tournament’s record books.

India’s dominance in the match was evident as they posted a daunting target of 358 runs for Sri Lanka. The visitors, having won the toss, had opted to field first, inviting the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, to set the tone. Shubman Gill played a pivotal role at the crease, top-scoring with an impressive 92, while Virat Kohli contributed 88 runs, and Shreyas Iyer added 82 runs to the total.

Here’s Wicket Taking Spree By Thunderous Team Indian#IndvsSL #ICCWorldCup2023 #MohammedShami #MohammedSiraj #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/cRpbXLP3GS — The Voice of Sikkim (@thevoicesikkim) November 3, 2023



However, it was India’s bowling prowess that truly shone on that day. Mohammed Shami delivered a masterclass, claiming five wickets, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with three wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah managed to scalp one with the very first ball of the innings.

The culmination of Sri Lanka’s ordeal was a paltry 55 runs, as they were bundled out by the relentless Indian bowlers. This feeble score now stands as the fourth lowest total in the history of the ICC ODI World Cup. It was an outing that Sri Lankan cricket fans would rather forget, as they endured a humiliating loss by a margin of 302 runs, a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the game.

For the record, the ignominious distinction of the lowest total in the tournament’s history still belongs to Canada, who managed to score a mere 36 runs against Sri Lanka during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Sri Lanka’s latest entry into the list of lowest team totals serves as a stark reminder that even in a competition that celebrates cricketing excellence, the sting of defeat and underwhelming performances can be equally profound.

Here is a list of the top 10 lowest totals in ODI World Cup history:

Canada – 36 all out in 18.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at Paarl in 2003

Canada – 45 all out in 40.3 overs vs England at Manchester in 1979

Namibia – 45 all out in 14 overs vs Australia at Potchefstroom in 2003

Sri Lanka – 55 all out in 19.4 overs vs India at Mumbai in 2023

Bangladesh – 58 all out in 18.5 overs vs West Indies at Mirpur in 2011

Scotland – 68 all out in 31.1 overs vs West Indies at Leicester in 1999

Kenya – 69 all out in 23.5 overs vs New Zealand at Chennai in 2011

Pakistan – 74 all out in 40.2 overs vs England at Adelaide in 1992

Ireland – 77 all out in 27.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at St. George’s in 2007

Bermuda – 78 all out in 24.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at Port of Spain in 2007