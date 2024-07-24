Sikkim Tourism honoured with prestigious awards at TTF Kolkata

Gangtok, July 24 (IPR): Sikkim Tourism was honoured with two prestigious awards: ‘The Best Eco-Friendly State Award’ and ‘The Most Promising Rural & Homestay Destination’ at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata from 12-14 July.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Mr TT Bhutia and Advisor cum MLA Mr Sudesh Subba called on Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence, Mintokgang today to apprise about the accolades. They were accompanied by Principal Secretary for Tourism Mr CS Rao, Principal Chief Engineer cum Nodal Officer of Sikkim INSPIRES Mr Neeraj Pradhan, Deputy Director of Adventure Cell Mr Manoj Chettri and Deputy Director, (Hospitality) Mr Nirmal Cintury.

Chief Minister extended his heartiest congratulations to the Tourism department family for their hard work and dedication in achieving this honour and encouraged them to continue their efforts and attain further success.

The event saw participation from all leading tourism states of the country, along with industry leaders from both the hospitality and travel sectors. It also featured international participants from countries such as Thailand, Dubai, Japan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. Approximately 15,000 visitors visited the Sikkim stall to inquire about and learn about the various tourism products the state has to offer.

Report from DIO Gangtok