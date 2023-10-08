Indian Army Provides Assistance To Stranded 1700 Tourists Including 63 Foreigners In North Sikkim

TRISHAKTI CORPS INDIAN ARMY CONTINUES TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE TO 1700 TOURISTS INCLUDING 63 FOREIGN NATIONALS STRANDED IN NORTH SIKKIM

Guwahati , 08 October : Troops of TriShakti Corps Indian Army continues to search for the missing soldiers. Out of 23, one was rescued alive on 4th Oct and 8 bodies have been identified till now. Search for balance missing Soldiers continues.

In the meanwhile, Troops of TriShakti Corps are providing assistance to 1700 tourists stranded in areas of Lachen, Lachung, Thangu and Chungthang in North Sikkim. Food, medical aid, communication facility is being provided. With the weather remaining inclement, Indian Army is making all efforts to keep the Tourists safe till they are evacuated.

Via PRO DEFENCE GUWAHATI

