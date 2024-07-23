Sikkim Gets Major Flood Relief: Union Finance Minister Commits to Rebuilding Efforts

New Delhi, 23 July: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced substantial financial aid for flood-affected states, including Sikkim, during her Budget 2024 address. She emphasized the government’s commitment to assist regions devastated by recent natural disasters.

“Sikkim recently faced devastating flash floods and landslides that wreaked havoc across the state. Our government will provide necessary assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation,” Sitharaman declared.

Member of Parliament (MP) Lok Sabha Indra Hang Subba expressed gratitude to the Union Finance Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the supportive relationship between Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and the central government. Central assistance will be highly beneficial for state to come back to normal, he told.

In a video release from New Delhi Parliament, MP Subba highlighted the severe impact of the 2023 Teesta flash floods on Sikkim, resulting in significant losses. He praised Budget 2024 as a forward-looking plan poised to boost multiple sectors across the nation.