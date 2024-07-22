MP DT Lepcha raised frequent flight cancellation issue at Pakyong Airport in Parliament

New Delhi, 22 July : Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha has brought to light the issue of frequent flight cancellations at Pakyong Airport during the Monsoon season in Parliament. The Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, provided insights on the matter.

Pakyong Airport, operational since 2018, has faced challenges with flight cancellations due to poor visibility especially during the Monsoon season. To address this, efforts have been made by the government to enhance operations at the airport during low visibility conditions. In January 2021, a Required Navigation Performance (RNP) approach was implemented, reducing visibility criteria to 2400 meters, resulting in a significant 75% decrease in flight cancellations.

Regarding the feasibility study for the installation of GPS-aided GEO augmented navigation (GAGAN) – based navigation aids and Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Pakyong Airport, it was found that the installation of these systems requires the removal or cutting of adjacent hilly terrain. Challenges such as limited space availability, hilly terrain, and the need for additional land have hindered the installation of the ILS at the airport.