Students with 4-year bachelor’s degrees, 75% can directly pursue PhD: UGC chief

New Delhi, 25 April : Students holding four-year undergraduate degrees are now eligible to directly pursue a PhD and appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET), as per information shared by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

Kumar highlighted that candidates aiming for a PhD, with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), must have secured a minimum of 75 percent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate program.

Previously, NET candidates were required to hold a master’s degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar explained, “Candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now pursue a PhD and sit for NET. They are permitted to choose the subject for their PhD, regardless of the discipline of their undergraduate degree.”

He further clarified, “Candidates who have completed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor’s degree program must have scored at least 75 percent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale, if applicable.”

Additionally, Kumar noted that a relaxation of five percent marks or its equivalent grade may be considered for candidates from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections, and other specified categories, as per UGC decisions.

