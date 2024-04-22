Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2016: Calcutta HC declares all 24,000 jobs null and void; Orders fresh recruitments

Siliguri, 22 April : On Monday, the Calcutta High Court made a declaration that all appointments made in the selection of candidates for government-sponsored and aided secondary and higher secondary schools in West Bengal through the 2016 recruitment process are null and void.

In response, the court has ordered the School Service Commission (SSC) to conduct fresh recruitments. The court has also instructed those who were recruited illegally to return their salary within a period of six weeks.

Furthermore, all appointments made by the SSC for teachers of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12, as well as group-C and D staffers through the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST), where irregularities were found, have also been deemed null and void.

The Calcutta High Court has given a time frame of 15 days for the administration to take action on fresh appointments.

However, the court has made an exception in the case of Soma Das, a cancer victim, ruling that her job will remain secure. (With inputs from ANI)