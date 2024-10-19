Mystery Surrounds Young Nurse’s Death in Siliguri Hostel, Sparking Questions

Siliguri, October 19 : A mysterious death has shaken the Milanpally area of Siliguri, where the hanging body of a nurse was found in a hostel on Friday. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was a suicide or murder, and the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The deceased, originally from Kurseong, was working at a well-known nursing home in Siliguri and residing in a hostel linked to her job.

Upon receiving reports of the death, police arrived at the scene but were met with protests from local residents demanding a thorough investigation. The incident has heightened concerns over the safety of healthcare workers, echoing the outrage seen in previous cases, such as the recent tragedy at R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Authorities are now working to determine whether foul play was involved or if it was a case of suicide. Police officials believe that the post-mortem report will be crucial in revealing more details about the circumstances leading to the nurse’s death.

The Milanpally neighborhood has been left in shock, with locals questioning the operations of the hostel and calling for a swift and transparent investigation. The nurse’s tragic death has cast a spotlight on issues surrounding safety and accountability, as the community waits for answers.