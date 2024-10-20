Sikkim By-Election 2024: CM Congratulates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai

Pakyong, October 20 : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections, scheduled for November 13, 2024. Aditya Golay, the 34-year-old son of SKM President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), will contest from the Soreng-Chakung constituency. Meanwhile, Satish Chandra Rai will represent the SKM from Namchi-Singhithang.

Aditya Golay did not participate in the general election earlier this year, where his father, PS Golay, ran and won with a significant margin of 10,480 votes from the Soreng-Chakung constituency. However, due to Election Commission of India (ECI) regulations, PS Golay was required to vacate one of the two constituencies he won, having also secured a victory from Rhenock.

In Namchi-Singhithang, CM Tamang’s wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, who secured a substantial win in the 2024 election, has relinquished her seat, leading to the vacancy in this constituency.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt congratulations to Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai for their selection as SKM candidates. In his congratulatory message, the CM expressed his hopes for their success, emphasizing their dedication to serving the people of Sikkim.

“I wish them tremendous success and trust that they will remain ever committed to the welfare of the people of Sikkim,” said the Chief Minister.

The upcoming by-elections are being closely observed, as these constituencies hold significant political importance in the state’s landscape. CM Tamang’s statement reflects the party’s confidence in its candidates and their commitment to Sikkim’s development.

Jacob Khaling, a Political Secretary to CM today appealed SKM party supporters and functionaries for putting their effort and energy ensuring SKM party wins both the seats with very heavy number of votes.

