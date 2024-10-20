Soreng Police Seize Contraband Substances in Major Anti-Drug Operation

Soreng, October 20 : In a significant victory in the fight against drug abuse, Soreng District Police successfully seized a large quantity of contraband substances during a targeted operation on October 19, 2024.

The Kaluk Police, acting on intelligence, arrested 20-year-old Bishal Chettri, a resident of Daragoan Kaluk, from Kaluk Bazar around 7:40 PM.

The police, upon searching the suspect, recovered 118 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon, a controlled substance. The items were seized, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act.

Bishal Chettri had reportedly been under surveillance for some time due to suspected involvement in drug-related activities.

Superintendent of Police for Soreng District, Nahkul Pradhan, confirmed the arrest and reiterated the district police’s unwavering commitment to making Soreng a drug-free district. The police continue to encourage residents to join forces with law enforcement in their ongoing campaign to eradicate drug abuse, working toward a “Nasha Mukta” (drug-free) district for the benefit of future generations.

“We are dedicated to building a brighter and healthier tomorrow for our community,” said SP Nahkul Pradhan. “Together, we can overcome the menace of drug abuse.”

Issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Soreng District