Kolkata, 09 October : Kolkata Airport welcomed for the first time biggest Airbus Begula Series – Beluga XL.

The flight arrived for crew rest, crew flight duty time limitations (FDTL) & fuel stop as Kolkata is the only suitable airport in eastern India to accommodate this type of aircraft.

The Beluga XL is a large transport aircraft developed by Airbus to carry oversized cargo, particularly aircraft components. It is based on the Airbus A330-200 freighter and is part of Airbus’s fleet of cargo planes that support its global operations.

Here are some key details about the Beluga XL:

1. Purpose: Designed primarily to transport large aircraft parts like wings and fuselage sections between Airbus’s production sites across Europe, helping the company meet its production demands.

2. Size and Capacity: It is larger than its predecessor, the Beluga ST, with a payload capacity of 51 tons and a cargo hold that is 30% larger. It can carry two A350 XWB wings simultaneously, whereas the Beluga ST could only carry one.

3. Dimensions: The aircraft is around 63 meters (206 feet) long, with a wingspan of 60 meters (197 feet), and its distinctive “whale-like” shape gives it a massive internal cargo bay measuring about 8 meters (26 feet) in width.

4. Entry into Service: The Beluga XL made its first flight on July 19, 2018, and entered service in January 2020. Airbus has built six of these aircraft to gradually replace the older Beluga ST models.

5. Range: The Beluga XL has a range of around 4,000 km (2,485 miles) when fully loaded, which makes it suitable for Airbus’s inter-factory logistics but not for long-haul international cargo operations.

The Beluga XL’s name and appearance are inspired by the Beluga whale due to its bulbous nose and large body, which give it a distinctive and recognizable look.

It plays a crucial role in ensuring Airbus’s production line runs smoothly by transporting large aircraft components efficiently.