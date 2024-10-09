Empowering Sikkim’s Girls: CM Celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

Gangtok, 09 October : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed his delight while attending the International Day of the Girl Child celebrations at Chintan Bhawan, emphasizing the importance of empowering girls globally and locally.

During his address, CM Tamang highlighted the progress Sikkim has made in promoting gender equality through various initiatives and educational programs. He pointed to the success of the “Bahini” scheme, which focuses on empowering young girls by nurturing their educational aspirations.

He described Chintan Bhawan as a symbol of Sikkim’s commitment to progressive values and the ideal venue to host such an event that underscores the importance of uplifting girls so they can achieve their dreams.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement that the World Bank has approved a new project aimed at training, upskilling, and creating job opportunities for women and youth in Sikkim. Tamang also revisited the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, which has been instrumental in promoting justice and eliminating discrimination against girls.

CM reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring every girl in Sikkim has access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for growth. “Together, we can build a more equitable society where every girl can thrive and make meaningful contributions,” he said, calling for collective action to secure a brighter future for girls across the state and beyond.

