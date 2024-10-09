Navratri Day 7 : Maa Kalaratri

On the seventh day of Navratri, also known as Saptami, the goddess Kalaratri is worshipped. She is a fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga, symbolizing the destruction of evil and ignorance. Despite her terrifying appearance, she is believed to bless her devotees with courage and protection.

Kalaratri is depicted with a dark complexion, untamed hair, and a necklace of lightning. She rides a donkey and carries a sword, symbolizing the destruction of negativity and the triumph of good over evil.

The seventh day also signifies overcoming fears, negativity, and obstacles. Devotees chant mantras, perform pujas, and offer flowers, fruits, and special prasad to seek Kalaratri’s blessings for strength and fearlessness.

Many people also observe fasts and continue with their traditional rituals, such as the Garba dance, which is especially vibrant in many parts of India.

Mantra Of Maa Kalaratri

“Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah”

This mantra invokes Goddess Kalaratri and seeks her protection and blessings to overcome fears, darkness, and ignorance. Chanting it with devotion is believed to bring inner strength and the power to face challenges with fearlessness.