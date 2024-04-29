Empowering Sikkim’s Youth: Three Students Set to Shine at United Nations Simulation Conference

Pakyong , 29 April : In a remarkable achievement, three bright minds from Sikkim have been chosen to represent their state at the prestigious United Nations Simulation Conference, organized by Best Diplomats in New York. This coveted opportunity not only recognizes their academic prowess but also their commitment to making a difference in the world.

Among the selected students are Kanchan Dahal, a passionate social activist from Soreng, currently pursuing a BA-LLB degree at Sikkim Government Law College. His journey from Soreng Senior Secondary School to this global stage exemplifies dedication and perseverance.

Joining him is Tilak Sharma, a dynamic social worker hailing from Lingmoo, Namchi. Completing his secondary education at Lingmoo Kolthang Senior Secondary School, Tilak is now pursuing his BA-LLB, driven by a strong sense of social justice and community empowerment.

Completing the trio is Ingsa Yonghang Limboo, a scholar with a fervent interest in political science, hailing from Nimthang, East Sikkim. Currently pursuing his M.A. Political Science at Sikkim Manipal University, Ingsa has already made waves in academia with his research on Sikkimese history and political rights. His recent presentation at an international conference in Dharan, Nepal, underscores his dedication to shedding light on critical issues.

Set to take place from October 4th to 7th, 2024, in Istanbul, Türkiye, the conference organized by Best Diplomats promises to be a melting pot of ideas and solutions for global challenges. For these three students, it’s not just an opportunity to showcase their skills but also a chance to contribute to shaping a better world.

As they embark on this journey, let’s applaud their passion, intellect, and unwavering commitment to creating positive change on a global scale. Sikkim couldn’t be prouder of its ambassadors, ready to make their mark on the world stage.