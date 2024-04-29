“Muslims Use Condoms The Most”, Owaisi Levels Acquisition Against PM Modi

New Delhi, 29 April : The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Asaduddin Owaisi, is renowned for his outspoken stance on pressing issues, often stirring controversy. Currently, Owaisi is not only campaigning in his own constituency but also traversing various parts of the country where AIMIM candidates are vying for electoral success. In a recent rally, Owaisi addressed the contentious issue of Muslim population growth, aiming to counter prevalent narratives.

In his speech, Owaisi leveled accusations against BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of fostering a climate of animosity. “Why propagate the notion that Muslims are excessively procreating? Data from the Modi government itself indicates a decline in Muslim population growth. It is Muslims who predominantly use condoms,” Owaisi asserted unabashedly.

Facing a formidable challenge from BJP’s Madhavi Latha in the Hyderabad constituency, Owaisi alleged that Modi is stoking Hindu anxieties about an impending Muslim demographic dominance. “How long will you peddle fearmongering against Muslims? Despite our religious differences, we are integral to this nation,” he emphasized.

Owaisi criticized Modi for misleading the majority community by falsely claiming that Muslims exhibit the highest birth rates. Reacting to a recent incident where a student in Uttar Pradesh purportedly obtained passing marks in a pharmacy exam despite inscribing ‘Virat Kohli’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the answer sheet, Owaisi remarked, “While chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ may fetch marks, our daughters are being denied the right to take exams simply for wearing the Hijab.”

He urged voters to support AIMIM, attributing atrocities against Muslims to the BJP-led central government.

Owaisi’s statements come in the wake of Narendra Modi’s controversial remarks in Rajasthan, where he alleged that the Congress intends to confiscate gold and property from citizens to distribute them to Muslims. Modi further claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had asserted that Muslims hold the primary claim to the country’s resources. According to Modi, the Congress, if elected, would redistribute the assets of ordinary citizens among families with larger numbers of children.