Code Chocolate : Police Busts Drug Trafficking In Joint Operation , Seizes Brown Sugar Worth Rs 16 Lakh

In their relentless pursuit to combat drug abuse, the Sikkim Police has amplified its efforts through Operation Washout. On July 12th, the Pakyong District Police, under Rangpo Sub-Division, apprehended four individuals in Majhitar with a substantial cache of drugs, including Brown Sugar, cash, and a vehicle dedicated to illegal trafficking. Following the arrests, the Rangpo Police received crucial information that led them closer to the mastermind behind the drug cartel operating from Siliguri in state of West Bengal.

Acting swiftly on the provided intelligence, a plain-clothed team from the Sikkim Police was assembled. On July 20th, they executed a well-planned operation to intercept a drug consignment procured by the previously arrested individual. The rendezvous point was a hotel in Siliguri, where one of the accused from Majhitar played the role of bait. Discreetly stationed at a nearby restaurant, the undercover officers observed a man in a white T-shirt approaching the bait to hand over the consignment. As the man placed a polythene bag containing chocolate biscuits on the table, the plain-clothed officers promptly apprehended him. The seized consignment contained 200 grams of Brown Sugar, cleverly concealed in biscuit covers, with an estimated value of Rs 16 lakh in the market.

The drug traffickers had ingeniously devised a scheme using chocolate biscuit covers, known as “Code Chocolate Biscuit,” as their covert language for drug shipments. This method allowed them to evade suspicion during transportation, making their operation harder to detect.

During interrogation, the arrested individual from Naxalbari disclosed information about another significant figure involved in drug dealings at the Indo-Nepal border in Panitanki. In a joint operation with the West Bengal Police, the Sikkim Police successfully apprehended the person from their residence in Panitanki. The raid yielded the seizure of cryptocurrency, several bank passbooks, and documents. Both suspects were then taken to the Rangpo Police station for further questioning.

The illegal drug trade operates through an intricate demand and supply network around the International Indo-Nepal border, with miscreants operating in locations such as Malda, Bagdogra, Naxalbari, Panitanki, and Nepal. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies from Sikkim and West Bengal are crucial in addressing this complex issue of drug trafficking and abuse in the region. The proliferation of the illegal drug trade has posed a significant social menace in both regions, prompting the enforcement agencies to ramp up intensive combat operations at all levels.