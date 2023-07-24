Watch : Corrupt Delhi Traffic Cop Caught Red Handed Accepting Rs 5000 In Dashboard Camera Of Korean Nation

A traffic cop in Delhi has been suspended by the Delhi Police after a video surfaced on social media showing him fining a Korean man Rs 5,000 for a traffic violation but failing to provide a receipt for the challan. The incident, which occurred about a month ago, came to light when the video went viral.

The Delhi Police took prompt action after noticing the social media post and suspended the officer, identified as Mahesh Chand, pending an inquiry. They stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in the force.

In the video, the Korean man is seen offering a Rs 500 note as fine for the traffic violation, but he is informed by the traffic cop that the actual fine is Rs 5,000, not Rs 500. Subsequently, the man hands over the correct amount and receives no receipt for the payment. The footage, recorded by the car’s dashboard camera, captured the entire exchange and quickly circulated on various social media platforms.

Following the video’s viral spread, the Delhi Police suspended Mahesh Chand and launched an inquiry into the matter to investigate the incident further.

During the investigation, Mahesh Chand claimed that he had intended to provide the receipt for the challan, but the car owner left before he could do so. The case is now under scrutiny to ascertain the truth behind the incident and whether any misconduct or corruption was involved.