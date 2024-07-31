Partial Opening of NH10 Restores Traffic After Month-Long Disruption

Kalimpong, 31 July : After a month-long disruption, National Highway NH10, which connects Sikkim and Siliguri, is now partially operational for light vehicles.

The monsoon season brought severe challenges to transportation in Sikkim and the hill regions of West Bengal, primarily affecting the critical Siliguri corridor. On October 4, 2023, heavy flooding caused by the swollen Teesta River eroded significant portions of the road, disrupting traffic between Sikkim and Siliguri. This disruption was compounded by another monsoon-induced road damage incident on June 6, 2024, which halted vehicle movement for nearly a month.

The usual travel time from Gangtok to Siliguri along NH10 is approximately three and a half hours. However, due to the damage and subsequent vehicular restrictions imposed by the Kalimpong District Administration, all vehicles were redirected via NH717A. This alternative route, spanning over 160 kilometers through Pakyong, Reshi, Pedong, Algara, Lava, Gorubathan, and Odlabari, significantly extended the journey time to around seven hours for light vehicles. In contrast, the regular NH10 route between Sikkim and Siliguri is just 120 kilometers long.

The prolonged detour caused considerable inconvenience to commuters and vehicles. Meanwhile, repair works were ongoing at several stretches of NH10, including Selfie Dara, Likhu Veer, 27th Mile, and Birik Dara.

On Tuesday, the District Magistrate of Kalimpong issued an advisory permitting light vehicle movement along NH10 from 6 AM to 6 PM, in consultation with the West Bengal PWD and Roads Department. Heavy vehicles are still required to use the NH717A route via Reshi.

It is also noted that light vehicles can travel to Siliguri from Rangpo via Mungpoo, providing an additional route for commuters.

Read DM Kalimpong Advisory, 30 July 2024