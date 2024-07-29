Om Prakash Mathur to be Sworn in as 18th Governor of Sikkim On 31st July

Gangtok, 29 July : Om Prakash Mathur, the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, is set to arrive in Gangtok tomorrow (Tuesday) ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for July 31, 2024, at the Raj Bhavan. Mathur will travel to Gangtok via a Sikkim Tourism and Development Corporation (STDC) chopper, landing at the Burtuk Helipad. This ceremonial event will officially mark Mathur’s induction as the 18th Governor of Sikkim.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Governor at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. During the visit, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations, a warm welcome, and best wishes to Mathur on behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim.

Discussions during the meeting covered various topics, including Sikkim’s tourism, agriculture, and other key sectors. Governor Mathur assured his support and commitment to providing guidance and necessary assistance to the state. The Chief Minister described the meeting as fruitful and reassuring, emphasizing a shared vision for advancing Sikkim’s tourism and allied sectors to ensure the state’s prosperity.

Om Prakash Mathur, a veteran BJP leader from Rajasthan, has served as the party’s state president and as a Rajya Sabha MP. At 72, Mathur, who hails from Bali in Rajasthan’s Pali district, announced his retirement from active politics upon his appointment to the constitutional post of Governor. A national vice-president of the BJP, Mathur has also served as a pracharak for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological parent organization. He was groomed in politics by former Vice President and BJP leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and has held the position of general secretary in-charge of the Gujarat BJP. Mathur is recognized as a key organizational strategist, notably contributing to the BJP’s return to power in Chhattisgarh last year. He was considered a potential Chief Minister candidate for Rajasthan before the party selected Bhajanlal Sharma for the role.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Mathur on his new role, stating, “I firmly believe your able guidance and leadership will put Sikkim on the path of good governance and set new standards,” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).