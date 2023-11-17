Eight Times Australia Reached Final , Will Clash With India On Sunday In The Grand Final

Pakyong, November 17 : Australia reached the World Cup 2023 final. A very exciting final between India and Australia will take place on Sunday

Five-time champions Australia have made their way to the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023. He scored a hard-fought three-wicket victory over South Africa in the semi-final on Thursday.

Australia will now face India in the title clash in the final on Sunday. This is the eighth time that Australia has reached the final of the Cricket World Cup. South Africa is once again stopped in the semi-finals.

Having a target of 213 runs for victory, Australia scored 215 runs after losing seven wickets in 47.2 overs.

Australia got off to a good start and David Warner and Travis Head shared a 60-run partnership for the first wicket.

Head scored 62 off 48 balls which included nine fours and two sixes. Warner scored 29 runs and after he got out, Australia started losing wickets at regular intervals. But Steve Smith’s 30 and Josh English’s 28 runs became the basis for Australia to win. In the end, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins remained not out for 16 runs.

Before that, with the help of David Miller’s century, South Africa made 49. After 4 overs, he scored 212 runs while losing all the wickets.

Miller, who came to the crease to bat in the sixth order, faced 116 balls and hit eight fours and five sixes. He was caught by the head off Pat Cummins.

South Africa, who won the toss and elected to bat first, did not have a good start and by the time they scored 24 runs, they had already lost four wickets.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each for Australia. In that position, Miller shared a partnership of 95 runs for the fifth wicket with Henrik Klaasen.

Heinrich Klaasen was clean bowled by Travis Head. He scored 47 runs. That score was made in 48 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. Apart from them, the other batters could not contribute dynamically. Among the Australian bowlers, Starc and Pat Cummins took three wickets each.

The Squads Of Semi Final

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams