Horrific Vehicle Accident Below Lava: 3 Dead Including Driver

Pakyong, 5 Jun : Three people, including the driver and a family of Kalimpong Sangsay Phikley resident Binod Chhetri and his 10-month-old baby, succumbed at the scene.

While traveling from Pathar Jhora to Kalimpong via Lava, at around 12 to 1 AM, the vehicle went out of control and plunged 500 feet off the road just below Lava Bazaar. The vehicle had four passengers, all from the same family.

The accident claimed the lives of Kalimpong Sangsay Phikley resident Nitesh Chhetri, Binod Chhetri, and his 10-month-old baby on the spot. Binod Chhetri’s wife and another child survived by luck. They are seriously injured and receiving treatment at Kalimpong District Hospital.

