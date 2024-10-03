Navratri Day 01 – Maa Shailaputri

On Navratri Day 1, the goddess Shailaputri is worshipped. Here’s a breakdown of the details for the first day:

1. Goddess Worshipped: Shailaputri

– Shailaputri is the daughter of the mountains (Shaila means mountain, and Putri means daughter) and is considered an embodiment of Parvati and a form of Shakti.

– She rides a bull named Nandi and holds a trident (Trishul) in one hand and a lotus in the other.

– She represents purity, strength, and devotion. Worshipping her is believed to bless devotees with physical and mental strength.

2. Significance of the Day

– Shailaputri symbolizes the beginning of spiritual awakening and the foundation of the Navratri celebrations.

– This day marks the start of the journey toward spiritual enlightenment.

3. Color of the Day: Yellow

– Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific color.

On Day 1, yellow symbolizes brightness, joy, and happiness.

4. Rituals Performed

– Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana): On the first day, devotees perform this ritual, where a pot (Kalash) is filled with holy water and placed at the altar. It symbolizes the beginning of the festival and invites the goddess to bless the house.

– People also perform special pujas (prayers) dedicated to Shailaputri, and many observe a fast for the day.

5. Mantra

A common mantra chanted on this day to seek the blessings of Goddess Shailaputri is:

“Vande Vanchit Laabhaaya, Chandrardha Krita Shekharaam |

Vrisharudham Shooldharaam Shailaputri Yashasvinim ||”

Meaning: “I bow to the divine Shailaputri, who holds the trident and rides the bull, bringing joy and blessings to her devotees.”

6. Offerings

– Devotees offer pure ghee, flowers, and yellow-colored food like sweets or fruits to Goddess Shailaputri during the prayers.

By worshipping Goddess Shailaputri on the first day of Navratri, devotees seek her blessings for a strong spiritual foundation and well-being throughout the festival.

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and her various forms.

Each day of Navratri is associated with one of the nine forms of Durga, and devotees celebrate by offering prayers, performing rituals, and often fasting.