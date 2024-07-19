Tribute to Indian Army Captain Brijesh Thapa: A Hero’s Farewell

Darjeeling, 19 July : The hills of Darjeeling in West Bengal, India, solemnly bid farewell to one of their own, as the funeral of 27-year-old Indian Army Captain Brijesh Thapa took place with full military honors at his ancestral village, Ging Tea Garden. Captain Thapa had made the ultimate sacrifice in a brave encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

Filled with a sense of profound pride mingled with deep sorrow, retired Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa, the father of the fallen hero, expressed his admiration for his son’s gallant actions. “Today, my heart swells with pride due to the sacrifice of my son Brijesh. I would have sent even my second son to the army if I really had him,” said Col (retd) Thapa.

The funeral ceremony was marked by the presence of hundreds of mourners, including relatives, ex-servicemen, army personnel, and political dignitaries, who joined together to honor Capt. Thapa. Gunshots echoed through the air as a final salute from the army, underlining the solemnity of the occasion.

The outpouring of support and solidarity was evident as political leaders from the region, including Bimal Gurung, Ajoy Edwards, and Anjul Chowhan, gathered to pay their respects to the departed soldier. Col (retd) Thapa, acknowledging the collective grief and support, spoke of the immense sacrifice made by his family and expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they received.

Reflecting on his son’s unwavering dedication to serve the nation, Nilima Thapa, the mother of Capt. Thapa, shared her pride in his selfless commitment. “I am really proud of my son, though he will never be with us physically,” she said, adding that Capt. Thapa had been resolute in his decision to join the army, despite having pursued engineering studies. His commitment to following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who also served in the army, further underscored his deep sense of duty and tradition.

The poignant journey of Captain Thapa’s mortal remains, from the 158 Army base hospital at Bengdubi near Siliguri to his native village, was a testament to the deep reverence and respect accorded to him. The touching scenes of thousands lining the roads to pay tribute highlighted the impact of his sacrifice on the community and the nation.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army shared the news of the military funeral of Captain Brijesh Thapa, honoring his courage and valor in the line of duty. The valiant officer, who belonged to the 10 Rashtriya Rifles (Rajput), received the solemn and dignified farewell befitting his service and sacrifice.

As the nation bids farewell to a true hero, the legacy of Captain Brijesh Thapa will endure, a symbol of bravery, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to the defense of the nation.