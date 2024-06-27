Sikkim Police Vigilance Department Raids State Bank of Sikkim Officials

Pakyong, 27 June : In a statewide operation, the Vigilance Department of Gangtok conducted raids on the residences and offices of five senior officers of the State Bank of Sikkim, seizing numerous incriminating documents.

Acting on source information, the Sikkim Vigilance Police registered five FIRs against these officials, alleging that over the past five to six years, they received substantial bribes from various SBS customers, deposited directly into their respective bank accounts.

One accused officer reportedly received over one crore in bribes from multiple bank customers. The officials allegedly employed a unique method to demand and accept bribes, instructing customers to transfer large sums of money into their accounts periodically.

The raids, conducted in and around Gangtok, Pakyong, Jorethang, and Sombaria, uncovered documents related to the acquisition of movable and immovable assets and cash amounting to lakhs. At the time of reporting, the raids were ongoing.