Wooden Two-Storied House Destroyed by Fire in Dalapchand, Pakyong District

Pakyong, 28 June: A two-story wooden house was completely destroyed by a fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, in Ratey Khola, Lower Dalapchand, Pakyong District on Friday around 2:30 PM. The house, owned by Kumar Gurung, was rented out to tenants.

The local fire department from Rehnock, along with the police and the public, responded quickly to the emergency.

Thanks to their prompt actions, the fire was extinguished within an hour, and all occupants were safely evacuated, preventing any injuries or casualties.

More details is awaited…