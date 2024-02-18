West Point Can Withstand Upto 7 Richter Earthquake : CM

Gangtok, 18 February : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, during the inauguration of the Multi-Level Car Parking facility at West Point mall and Foot Over Bridge, emphasized the structural resilience of these constructions.

He stated that both the mall and the foot over-bridge have been engineered to withstand seismic activity up to a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale.

This level of earthquake resistance is particularly significant given Sikkim’s geographical location, which is prone to seismic events.

CM apprised that lightweight construction materials have been used in the civil construction to reduce the overall burden on the structures, thereby enhancing their safety and durability. This strategic use of materials reflects a proactive approach to urban infrastructure development, prioritizing both safety and sustainability.

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party functionary Asish Rai raised concern regarding safety of West Point Mall few days back alleging said structure could pose threat to the residents and property since Sikkim lies in seismically active zone. The construction of the mall stirred controversy, with many expressing opposition due to concerns about its riskiness. Critics argue that building such a structure in Sikkim, which falls within Zone IV and Zone V of India’s seismic hazard zonation, is inherently risky.