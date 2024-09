Pakyong, 25 September: The body of Santosh Das, a 24-year-old resident of Kishanganj, Bihar, who had been missing for five days, was discovered at a muck dumping site in Kharapani, South Sikkim, on Wednesday. Das had been working as a laborer at a crusher plant in the area when he disappeared.

Upon receiving news of his death, his family members have set off for Sikkim. Namchi District police administration are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.