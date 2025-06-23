SKM Responds to Chamling’s Accusations, Defends Record of Governance

Gangtok, June 23 : The SKM Party has strongly responded to recent accusations made by former Chief Minister and SDF President Pawan Chamling during the Sampurna Kranti Diwas, calling his remarks baseless, misleading, and driven by political frustration.

In a statement issued by the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, the SKM government refuted Chamling’s claims of political terrorism and corruption, stating that under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim has witnessed a more peaceful, transparent, and inclusive administration compared to the previous 25-year SDF rule.

The statement accused Chamling of making irresponsible allegations such as “70% of the state budget being lost to corruption.” It emphasized that the current administration has implemented reforms such as e-tendering, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and real-time public fund tracking to ensure transparency. Social welfare schemes, including pensions, medical assistance, housing support, and student scholarships, are now delivered based on verified needs rather than political affiliation.

Chamling’s criticism of rural housing schemes was also dismissed, with the SKM highlighting its Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) as a successful initiative providing earthquake-resistant homes with proper sanitation, in contrast to what it described as poorly executed housing under the former CMRHS during Chamling’s tenure.

On agriculture, the statement pointed to reforms under the SKM such as GPS-based greenhouse allocations, QR-coded supply chains, and direct support to farmers. It mentioned increased subsidies, incentives for dairy and cash crop farming, and stronger support for cooperatives—steps it claimed were absent during the SDF era.

Responding to Chamling’s mockery of the SKM’s startup initiatives, the government cited its Skilled Youth Start-Up Scheme as a forward-looking program supporting local entrepreneurs with funding, training, and incubation in sectors like IT, wellness, and tourism.

The statement also challenged Chamling’s silence on the use of discretionary funds during his own term, noting that under CM Golay, the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant and Relief Fund are actively used for medical treatment, student support, and entrepreneurship.

Healthcare improvements were cited as a major achievement, including the establishment of dialysis and cancer care centers, specialist appointments, and the introduction of Mobile Village Clinics delivering doorstep services.

Chamling’s accusations regarding the sale of sacred mountains and state infrastructure were dismissed as misleading. The SKM pointed out that during Chamling’s own government, the Temi Tea Estate bungalow and government hotels were leased out. The current government has not sold any sacred sites and is correcting past deals done under the SDF regime.

On financial matters, the SKM rejected claims that the state has taken loans amounting to ₹30,000 crore, calling Chamling’s own record of hiding financial data questionable. The statement clarified that budget proceedings are now transparent, audited, and available to the public.

The party also addressed the issue of government employee benefits, stating that retiree dues are being paid, and large-scale regularisation of employees has taken place. Accusations of harassment by Sikkim Bank were called false, with over 10,000 locals reportedly receiving soft loans—contrasting with past alleged misuse of financial benefits by Chamling’s close aides.

As for the stamp duty and income tax issues raised by Chamling, the SKM noted that the stamp duty matter is sub judice, with no legal findings against the current government, and that the foundation for income tax imposition in Sikkim was laid during Chamling’s tenure. The SKM claims it is now actively working to secure exemptions for all Sikkimese.

The SKM concluded by saying that Chamling’s remarks lacked substance and were driven by a desire to remain politically relevant. It asserted that in just six years, the SKM government has ushered in people-centric, transparent governance, and that real progress cannot be undone by political accusations.