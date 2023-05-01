State-Level International Labour Day Celebration Held At Kumrek

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, attended the State-Level International Labour Day celebration organised by the Labour Department, Government of Sikkim at Gulmohar Park, Kumrek, Rangpo under Pakyong District on Monday.

The event was also attended by the Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons, Political Secretary to CM, Zilla Adhakshya Pakyong, Zilla Upadhakshaya Pakyong, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Secretary, Labour Department, District Collector Pakyong, ADC Pakyong, ADC Development Pakyong, ASP Pakyong, SDM Pakyong (Headquater) & Rangpo, BDOs,HoDs along with Pharmaceutical Company Heads.



The Chief Minister, during his opening remarks, praised and thanked the workforce for their enormous commitment to the expansion and development of the state. He appreciated the tremendous contributions made by Sikkim workers and acknowledged their efforts in creating a thriving and inclusive society.

CM touched on the accomplishment of his commitment of providing labourers with a minimum wage of Rupees fifteen thousand made in 2022. Additionally, he informed that the department will now pay a minimum wage of Rs. 15000/- to non-regular labourers over 60 who are still employed there.

Additionally, CM announced that registered Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) will be eligible to apply for a housing loan of up to two lakh rupees with interest paid by the State Government. He added that the children of BOCW registered labourers would also benefit from enrolling in MBBS classes, sponsored by the State Government.

He added that by registering under the BOCW and ESI, the labourers and their families could take advantage of the welfare scheme provided by the State Government in the event of situations such as maternity, marriage, minor injury sustained in the course of employment, funeral, medical assistance, partial disability sustained in the course of employment.

He also said that individuals living below the poverty line will soon obtain inverters so they can live hassle-free with regard to electricity.

To mark the occasion, the CM provided financial relief to 4,797 registered BOC workers through Online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), amounting to Rs. 2,39,85,000.

Earlier,Minister Labour Department Shri L.N Sharma discussed the Employment State Insurance Scheme Sikkim (ESIS) registration procedure, which will give workers financial stability in the form of healthcare benefits, insurance coverage, and educational chances. He also underlined the value of working in society and the necessity of protecting workers’ rights.

Additionally, he discussed various plans and initiatives designed to raise the standard of living for both workers and their families.

The event also featured the distribution of financial assistant cheques to 19 BOCW beneficiaries and various cultural performances.

IPR Report

