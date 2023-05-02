CM inaugurated Sangag Choeling Gonpa at Bhasmey Pakyong

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, inaugurated the Sangag Choeling Gonpa at Bhasmey Pakyong on Tuesday. Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister stressed the relevance of spirituality and healthy living, saying that these two things go hand in hand and serve as prerequisites for living a balanced life that ensures our physical and spiritual selves are in harmony. He expressed his contentment at the monastery’s opening and committed to assist with the remaining development.

The Chief Minister also emphasised a number of programmes, including the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana, the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Scheme, and the distribution of inverters for BPL households in order to ease the situation and assure their improvement.

Additionally, he committed to work alongside with and support the populace in order to strengthen the state.

At the outset, MLA Rhenock, Shri Bishnu Khatiwara, extended a warm welcome and gave a brief account of the monastery’s inception in the 1990s. He applauded Lama Lhakpa Bomzon Mheme for his spiritual instruction and thanked the Chief Minister for attending the event.

At the occasion, Lama Lhakpa Bomzon Mheme provided a keynote address whereby he acknowledged the Chief Minister for his support with the construction of the monastery. He remarked that the Sangag Choeling Gonpa would be a place for study and spiritual development and would be crucial in safeguarding the state’s rich cultural legacy.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the donors of the land, the monastery’s senior architect, a social worker, and the chief laripa during the ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by Zilla Adhakshya Mrs. Laden Lhamu Bhutia, Dr. Passang D. Phempu Secretary, Shri Sadan Tamang Secretary, Shri O.P. Bhandari OSD (Legal) to CM, Chairman Shri Santosh Pradhan, Advisor Shri Inchung Bhutia, Shri P.K. Subba OSD Agriculture Department,along with DC Pakyong, SP Pakyong, SDM Pakyong & Rangpo,HODs, BDOs, along with government officials and locals.

IPR Report, 02 May 2023

