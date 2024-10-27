Inspiring : Nima Rinji Sherpa’s Journey to the Top

Kathmandu, October 27 : In an inspiring display of courage and resilience, 18-year-old Nima Rinji Sherpa has achieved what few could imagine—summiting all 14 of the world’s tallest peaks, known as the “eight-thousanders,” and earning his place as the youngest climber to accomplish this formidable feat. Nima’s journey reached a thrilling peak on October 9 when he summited Shishapangma, a towering 8,027-meter mountain, alongside his partner, Pasang Nurbu Sherpa.

For Nima, reaching these peaks has been more than just a physical accomplishment; it’s a tribute to his family and heritage. Hailing from a lineage of renowned Sherpas, including his father, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, and uncle, Mingma Sherpa, he’s driven by the legacy of resilience that they built from humble beginnings. Reflecting on his achievement, he shared, “My family came from a small village where even dreaming of such success was a challenge. Today, I am privileged to pursue what they couldn’t imagine.”

Now, Nima’s ambition is focused on a new frontier: a winter ascent of Manaslu, one of the eight-thousanders, without supplemental oxygen or fixed ropes. In partnership with Italian climber Simone Moro, he’s taking on a climb that tests “pure human endurance”—a feat never before achieved. “Winter climbs have no support; it’s just us against the elements,” he said, undeterred by the magnitude of his next challenge.

Nima’s dreams are not only personal; he envisions a future where young Sherpa climbers redefine their role in the mountaineering world. Despite limited sponsorship, relying solely on his father’s 14 Peaks Expedition for funding, he remains committed to inspiring others. “I hope to become the face of a major brand and to change the perception that Sherpas are only support staff,” he said.

Over the past two years, he has scaled iconic peaks, including Everest and K2, with incredible speed, once conquering five mountains in just five weeks. He recalls Annapurna as one of his favorites, despite its notorious challenges. “Climbing it without oxygen as a teenager was intense, but it taught me resilience,” he reflected.

Summiting the eight-thousanders involves enduring the harsh conditions of the “death zone,” where oxygen levels drop, and temperatures are punishing. Facing these extremes, Nima has learned that there is strength in embracing discomfort. “Your body shuts down up there, but maybe I enjoy the suffering a bit,” he joked.