CM Leads 30th Foundation Day Celebrations of ASKCBKS

In a grand celebration of heritage, unity, and progress, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) joined the 30th Foundation Day festivities of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh at Kyongsa ground, Gyalshing district. The event marked three decades of dedication to the welfare and development of the Khas Chettri Bahun community, bringing together members from across the state to honor their shared history and aspirations.

Expressing his deep appreciation for the organization’s contributions, CM Tamang emphasized the importance of harmony and inclusivity in Sikkim’s social fabric. “Our government is committed to fostering unity among all communities in Sikkim. We will not allow any force to create division because our strength lies in unity, and our progress is rooted in collective harmony,” he declared.

The celebration was a vibrant display of cultural pride, with traditional performances and heartfelt speeches highlighting the community’s role in Sikkim’s development. It also served as a platform to reflect on past achievements while setting the stage for a future built on cooperation and inclusivity.

In a historic announcement, CM Tamang declared that February 26th will be recognized as ‘Khas Foundation Day’ and officially designated as a government holiday starting next year. The decision was met with widespread applause, symbolizing the state’s commitment to honoring and preserving the heritage of the Khas Chettri Bahun community.

The event concluded with renewed pledges to work towards the collective progress of Sikkim, reinforcing the government’s vision of a united, inclusive, and prosperous society.