High-Level Review Meeting Assesses Progress of Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project

A high-level review meeting was held at Tashiling Secretariat to evaluate the ongoing progress of the Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project (SRRP). The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Shri R. Telang (IAS) and saw participation from senior officials of various State Government departments, along with representatives from North East Frontier Railway (NFR), including Shri Hitendra Goyal, CAO/NFR, and Shri Renya Eta, CGM (IRCON).

The discussions primarily revolved around infrastructure development, project timelines, and key challenges. Officials informed that the Sevoke-Rangpo railway line, spanning 45 km, has already achieved over 70% physical progress and is on track for completion by December 2027. The railway line is set to accommodate both passenger and freight trains, significantly improving connectivity and boosting trade and tourism.

It was also revealed that Sevoke station yard has been fully completed, while an ultra-modern railway station is being planned for Rangpo, aiming to enhance passenger experience and efficiency.

The meeting further explored future expansion plans, including Phase 2, which envisions extending the railway line from Rangpo to Gangtok, and Phase 3, which would push connectivity further to Nathula, a project identified as strategically significant.

Chief Secretary Shri R. Telang underscored the critical importance of timely execution, highlighting how the railway project will act as a catalyst for economic growth, enhance regional connectivity, and give a major boost to the tourism industry.

With the project steadily progressing, the Sevoke-Rangpo Railway is set to redefine transportation in the region, fostering development, trade, and tourism like never before.