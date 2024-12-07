CM Highlights Tourism Potential and Development Goals at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav

The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) participated in a pivotal technical discussion titled “Towards Prosperity: Catalysing North East’s Progress for a Viksit Bharat” during the second day of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The event brought together leaders and visionaries to explore pathways for sustainable growth and development in India’s North East.

In his address, CM Tamang underscored Sikkim’s vast potential as a premier tourism destination, often likened to the scenic beauty of Switzerland. Highlighting the critical need for enhanced connectivity and infrastructure, he reiterated that these elements are essential to unlocking the region’s potential and driving India’s broader development agenda.

CM Tamang emphasized the strategic importance of the North East, citing Sikkim’s unique strengths, opportunities, and untapped resources as integral to the nation’s progress. He also advocated for sustainable development practices that preserve the region’s cultural heritage while promoting economic growth.

“The North East holds immense promise for India’s future. We must focus on collaborative initiatives that address our unique challenges and capitalize on our strengths to contribute to a Viksit Bharat,” CM Tamang remarked.

The Chief Minister lauded the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav as a platform for visionary ideas and regional celebration, calling for it to be institutionalized as an annual event. He praised the convergence of dignitaries and stakeholders, including Union Minister for DoNER Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma.

Expressing gratitude to the organizers, CM Tamang commended the event’s meticulous execution and its role in fostering dialogue and collaboration. “It was a privilege to share this platform with esteemed leaders and to discuss practical solutions for the North East’s development,” he said.

The discussion reflected a shared commitment to transforming the region into a hub of prosperity, aligning with the broader vision of a developed India.

