Chief Minister attends Annual Function of State Bank of Sikkim

Gangtok, Feb 11 (IPR): State Bank of Sikkim celebrated its Annual Function at Manan Kendra today.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai.

Also present were Mr DB Gurung, Chairman, SBS, Mr Kiran Kumar Rai, Advisor, SBS, Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, DOP, Mrs Normit Lepcha, Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, officers of Finance Department, officers and staff of SBS, invitees and beneficiaries.

At the outset, Mr Phurba Wangdi Bhutia, Managing Director SBS welcomed the Chief Guest and dignitaries at the Annual Function. He gave a brief overview of major development interventions and initiatives by SBS in Sikkim during Financial Year 2022-23 and priorities for FY 2023-24. Further, he thanked the Chief Minister for his unwavering support and cooperation in running the State-owned Bank.

On the occasion, the three best account holders of Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana were awarded with Certificate and Cash Awards of Rs 3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh respectively by the Chief Minister. The recipients of the awards were Mrs Dawmit Lepcha of West Pendam, Pakyong District, Mrs Tshering Choden Bhutia of Sang, Gangtok District, and Mrs Januka Rai of Melli Dara under Namchi District.

During the event, Start-up Scheme Award was handed over to four individuals who availed loan from the State Bank of Sikkim to start their own business. Best performing branch as well as best employee award was also presented by the Chief Minister.

Likewise, Ex-gratia cheques were presented to affected employees of SBS.

The Chief Minister also handed over letter of appreciation to the beneficiaries of Skilled Youth Start Up Scheme, Cash Credit, and Business loan.

Similarly, letter of appreciation was also presented to three oldest account holders of State Bank of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister in his address expressed his happiness over the progress and smooth functioning of the Bank. He also highlighted some of the noteworthy schemes of the Government designed to uplift the weaker sections of the society. He further urged the members of the audience to spread awareness about the various schemes in their respective areas.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the entire team of SBS and said that the bank has played an important role in changing the development scenario of the state rendering exemplary service to the nation during its long journey from the year 1968.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the people of Sikkim are benefitting from schemes like Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, Vatsalya Yojana and numerous other schemes.

Further, he urged all to avail the services of State Bank of Sikkim and contribute to its progress. He also extended his best wishes to SBS for their collaborative future endeavours with the view to support all sections in the State. He highlighted that the vision of the development of Sikkim is the development of villages and the SBS is playing a pivotal role in the State.

Mr DB Gurung, Chairman SBS in his address thanked the Chief Minister for providing every possible help and assistance to SBS. He also thanked the Chief Minister for the landmark decision to regularise temporary employees, including the employees of SBS.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed for those who lost their lives in the tragic accident at Ranipool on Saturday evening.

The programme also had the felicitation of Mr DB Gurung, Chairman SBS, Mr Kiran K Rai, Advisor SBS and Late Mr Mohan K Rai. Likewise, Mr Phurba Wangdi Bhutia, MD SBS was also felicitated by the chief guest.

In a significant gesture, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang was felicitated by the State Bank of Sikkim family and the Sikkim Cricket Association for his unwavering support and mentorship.

The programme also had cultural presentations by artistes of Tapashree Dance Academy, Remanti Sangeet Academy and other local artistes.

The Annual Function came to a conclusion with the word of thanks by Mr Santi Ram Karki, Chief General Manager, State Bank of Sikkim.

– Report from DIO Gangtok

