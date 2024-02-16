Young Footballers Shine At Rising Star U-17 Football Fiesta

Gangtok, 16 February: The Indian Army inaugurated the Sikkim Rising Star U 17 Sikkim Football Fiesta on 16 February at Palzor Stadium.

The event, which will culminate on 27 Feb 2024, features teams from different parts of Sikkim, who have come to showcase their passion and talent for football.

The tournament provides a platform for young footballers to display their skills and spirit on the field. Rhenock Rongli FC and United Fitness FC played the opening match with United Fitness FC winning by 1-0.

Indian Army, well known for its efforts to promote adventure and sports among communities has plans to conduct more such events in future.

Large number of projects by Black Cat Division under Operation Sadbhavna are coming up in Sikkim like water filtration projects in the higher reaches of Sikkim and Community Development halls at Changu and special projects are in the pipeline for the various Foster Homes in the state,” said Brigadier Kunal Mukherjee, the Chief Guest.