Fire engulfed two garment shops in Seth Srilal Market

Siliguri, November 12 : On a Sunday night when everyone were celebrating Diwali , officials reported that two popular garment stores situated in Siliguri, West Bengal, were engulfed in flames at the Seth Srilal market. Seth Srilal market is most popular and extensively visited garment shop in the city.

The swift response of two fire engines helped extinguish the fire, preventing any reported casualties. However, the fire department has initiated an investigation to determine the fire’s cause.

Khokon Bhattacharya, the secretary of the Seth Srilal market committee, expressed deep regret, stating, “It’s incredibly unfortunate that on the day of Diwali, two clothing shops were completely destroyed. The situation could have been far more severe if the firefighters hadn’t arrived promptly.”

The incident underscores the significance of timely intervention in averting potentially major disasters.

More detail in this incident is awaited.

Report by Uma Sha

Fire In Seth Srilal Market Siliguri , Watch The Video

