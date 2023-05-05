Sikkim Meets On Safety, Security and Well Being Of Students In Manipur

In the wake of the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Chief Secretary, Shri V.B. Pathak, IAS, convened an emergency meeting at Teesta Lounge at Tashiling Secretariat today, to ensure the well-being, safety and security of students from Sikkim who are pursuing professional courses in Manipur.

Earlier Prem Singh Golay, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, contacted his counterpart in Manipur, N Biren Singh, on Friday to request that he take care of Sikkimese residents and students studying in Manipur. The Manipur government has assured Singh that they will offer all possible assistance to Sikkimese students and residents in the state.

Golay has urged Sikkimese citizens in Manipur to prioritize their safety and wellbeing by staying indoors or in a secure location, and carrying identification with them at all times. He also requested that parents, guardians, and family members not panic and assured them that he is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and will take appropriate measures to protect the safety of Sikkimese students and residents.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Shri A.S. Rao, DGP, Shri A.K. Singh, Secretary, IPR Department, Ms. Namrata Thapa, Secretary, Home, Smt. Tashi Cho Cho, DIGP/Range, Gangtok, Shri Tashi Wangyal, and representatives of BSNL, Shri Rajesh Bhasker and Shri Shyam Hembrom.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary, Shri V.B. Pathak, informed that necessary measures are being undertaken by the State government under the direction of Chief Minister Shri P.S. Tamang to ensure that requisite assistance for the safety and security of the students from Sikkim in Manipur are provided and that adequate force is deployed in the colleges and the hostels where the students are studying and residing.



Under the directive of the Chief Secretary, a Helpline number – 03592 299959 (8:00 am-8:00 pm) has been set up at Emergency Response Support System located at Tashiling Secretariat for the students of Sikkim in Manipur to dial in, in case of any situation of distress.

The Chief Secretary informed that the State government would be in constant correspondence with the Government of Manipur to keep stock of the ongoing situation in Manipur and assured necessary assistance in case of an exigency.

IPR Report

