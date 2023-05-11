Sikkim Police Takes Custody of Culprit from Siliguri Police

On Wednesday, Siliguri Police apprehended a man who had been on the run after robbing a Delhi tourist’s mobile phone and wallet at a hotel in Gangtok. During interrogation, the suspect identified himself as 22-year-old Ajay Kurapati, a resident of Bengaluru.

According to sources, he had made an illegal purchase of gold worth Rs. 3 lakh and had also transferred a large sum of money to one of his relatives online. On Thursday around 2 PM, the Bhaktinagar Police Station handed over the culprit to the Sikkim Police in Gangtok, where the aggrieved tourist had lodged an FIR in the case.



