Government Vehicle and Drivers Caught with Large Quantity of Contraband Substance in Siliguri

Siliguri Bhaktinagar police on Thursday night apprehended a vehicle belonging to the Government of Sikkim during a routine check along the highway. Govt vehicle had the Sikkim registration number SK 01 D 4234 and was carrying two individuals along with a significant amount of contraband substance.

Sources have revealed that both the detained individuals are government drivers.

Vehicle carried Govt of Sikkim sticker which was put on Army Duty.

During the vehicle inspection, the police found a large quantity of cough syrup and syringes. The police have begun interrogating the two individuals to determine if they have any connections to a larger network of people involved in the contraband substance trade.

It has been revealed that the confiscated consignment was being transported illegally to Sikkim. The Siliguri police have filed an FIR under the NDPS act, and on Friday, the duo will be produced before the Jalpaiguri Magistrate for necessary custody procedures.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.