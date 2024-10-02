CM Joins 155th Gandhi Jayanti Celebration, Honors Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy

Gangtok, 02 October : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) joined Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur in commemorating the 155th Gandhi Jayanti, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at MG Marg.

The event served as a tribute to the values championed by the Father of the Nation, with special recognition given to individuals for their contributions to cleanliness, dedication, and social work across the state.

In his speech, CM Tamang congratulated the awardees for their exceptional efforts in promoting cleanliness and social service, particularly under the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in cleanliness drives and social initiatives, emphasizing that their dedication reflects the spirit of service and commitment that Gandhiji stood for.

CM Tamang urged citizens to draw inspiration from Gandhi’s life and teachings, particularly his commitment to truth, honesty, and non-violence. He highlighted Gandhiji’s emphasis on self-reliance, social hygiene, and simplicity, urging everyone to live by these values. He also pointed out that Gandhi’s teachings on social equality, harmony, and compassion remain relevant in today’s society.

As the state observed Gandhi Jayanti, the Chief Minister called for a renewed commitment to Gandhiji’s ideals, reminding everyone that patience, tolerance, and determination can lead to great change.

“Wishing everyone a meaningful and inspiring Gandhi Jayanti,” CM Tamang concluded.