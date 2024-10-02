Sikkim Government Increases DA 4% for Its Employees and Pensioners

Gangtok, 02 October : The Government of Sikkim has announced an enhancement in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners.

The decision, in line with previous circulars, was made to offset inflationary pressures and provide financial relief to government employees and retirees.

In accordance with the Department’s Circular No. GOS/1(32)/Bud/Fin/2001-2002/Part 11/01 dated 17th June 2024, the Governor of Sikkim has approved an increase in the DA for employees and DR for pensioners drawing pay in the pre-revised basic pay structure. The DA will rise from the current 230% to 239%, effective from 1st January 2024.

Additionally, employees and pensioners under the revised basic pay structure will see their DA enhanced from 46% to 50%, also effective from 1st January 2024. This increase follows the recommendations of the Pay Committee, in accordance with the revision of pay and allowances recently approved by the government.

Contractual employees and work-charged establishments drawing pay in the regular scales will also benefit from the updated DA rates. Similarly, All India Service Officers on the pre-revised pay structure, as per the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations, will experience an increase in DA from 230% to 239%, while those drawing revised pay as per the 7th CPC will see their DA rise from 46% to 50%, effective from 1st January 2024.

Any fractions of DA/DR involving 50 paisa or more will be rounded off to the next rupee, while amounts less than 50 paisa will be ignored.

This move is expected to provide financial respite to the state employees and pensioners, helping them cope with the rising cost of living.

Share this: Facebook

X

