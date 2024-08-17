Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped in Siliguri on Independence Day

Siliguri, 16 August: In a deeply disturbing incident, a minor was allegedly gang-raped in Siliguri on the 78th Independence Day. This incident comes on the heels of the horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, further intensifying public outrage.

Three juveniles have been detained by the police in connection with the case and are currently in custody for interrogation.

The news of this assault has sent shockwaves throughout Siliguri and its surrounding areas, adding to the growing insecurity for women in state of West Bengal. The state is already grappling with widespread protests following the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a lady doctor was brutally raped and murdered last week.

This incident has only heightened the ongoing concerns over safety and justice in the region.



