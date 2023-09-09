Two Students from Sikkim and One from Nepal Go Missing from Global Pranami School in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Gangtok, 9 Sep : Two students from Sikkim have gone missing from Pranami Global School in Jamnagar, Gujarat, sparking deep concern and distress among their families. The missing students have been identified as Paljor Tamang, aged 15, who hails from Upper Chisopani in Singtam, East Sikkim, and Dev Raj Subba, also 15 years old. Both were enrolled in the 8th grade at Nautanpuri Dham Pranami Global School in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Additionally, a student from Nepal has also been reported missing alongside them, as confirmed by the Sikkim family during a press briefing.

The families, who are understandably distraught, have stated that the students have been missing since August 28. They express frustration that the school administration did not promptly inform them about the incident. Instead, they learned about their children’s disappearance from another student attending the same school. This delay in communication has left the families deeply concerned, and they are now seeking assistance. They have appealed to the Sikkim Government and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for support in locating their missing children.

Aruna Tamang, the mother of Paljor Tamang from Upper Chisopani Dokey village, shared that they have lodged a complaint with the Sikkim Crime Branch to help trace their children before any untoward incident occurs.

In a media statement, Mrs. Tamang revealed that her 15-year-old child disappeared on August 28, around 11 AM, from Nautanpuri Dham School in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She further explained that she received information about her child’s disappearance from another student at the same school, who contacted her by phone.

Upon contacting the school authorities, they confirmed the disappearance of her child, along with two other students. The school also informed the family about surveillance footage from Jamnagar Railway Station showing the missing students.

Mrs. Aruna Tamang has raised serious allegations against the Jamnagar Police and the school authorities, claiming that they have not been effectively coordinating or demonstrating diligence in their efforts to locate the missing students. She questions why, if the missing students were sighted in the CCTV footage of Jamnagar Railway Station on same day, appropriate tracing actions were not taken in coordination with Railway Police. Consequently, the families have turned to the Sikkim Police Crime Branch for assistance and coordination, as they have lost faith in the school’s involvement.

Mrs. Tamang also shared the financial hardships her family faces, mentioning that they come from a lower-middle-class background and had enrolled their child in Pranami School in Jamnagar because it offered free education. She highlighted that this year, four students from Sikkim had taken admission at the school, two of whom are now missing. Another missing child is from Nepal, and the families are in contact with the aggrieved family members from Nepal in their shared quest to locate their children.

The families remain in anguish as they await positive information and assistance in finding their missing loved ones, hoping for their safe return.

In regard to missing children from Sikkim, Jacob Khaling the political secretary to CM puts forward the press release which reads as :

The news of the missing students Shri Paljor Tamang and Shri Devraj Subba both hailing from Sikkim and who were studying in Gujarat has been doing the rounds on social media.

Before the news broke out on social media, the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Government of Sikkim were already intimated about the unfortunate news and the Hon’ble Chief Minister had already talked with the Resident Commissioner of Delhi and given directions about the case.

The Resident Commissioner has been on strict vigil and coordination with the Gujarat police who are doing their best with regard to the search issues.

The Gujarat Police in their search investigation has reported that on 06-09-2023, a 4 member police team has left for Delhi from Jaipur after investigations and after CCTV evidences at railway stations. It is also reported that there is high probability that the boys are presently in Delhi.

Government of Sikkim with the help from Gujarat Police is on mission mode and they are leaving no stone unturned to bring the boys safely to their home. We request everyone to kindly cooperate and pray for the search operations quick and smooth positive results.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) assures full support to aggrieved family in tracing their children (CM Facebook Page)

I am deeply concerned about the welfare of two minor students from Sikkim, Palzor Korna Tamang and Daut Lal Bahadur Subba, as well as one student from Nepal, Prajjaval Pusparaj Chapagain who have gone missing from Nautanpuri Dham School in Jamnagar, Gujarat, since the 28th of August 2023. Their safety and well-being are of utmost importance.

I have personally intervened in this matter and have initiated all necessary actions through our administration to ensure the immediate and comprehensive search for these students. As soon as I became aware of the matter, I personally contacted the Gujarat Government and instructed the concerned departments to expedite the search operations and take necessary actions.

In this context, I directed the Resident Commissioner of Sikkim stationed in New Delhi to look into and take this matter seriously. The Police administration of Jamnagar has also initiated actions and provided a progress report (Investigation Brief Report), which has been enclosed herewith.

I would like to extend my heartfelt support to the families of these missing students during this challenging time. We are committed to apply every possible measures to ensure their safety. Sikkim stands united in this endeavor, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely until we can provide a positive resolution to this distressing situation.