CM expressed concern on two missing minor students of Sikkim in Gujarat

Gangtok, September 9 (IPR): Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang expressed his concern about the well-being of two minor students, Palzor Korna Tamang and Daut Lal Bahadur Subba from Sikkim, and one student, Prajjaval Pusparaj Chapagain, from Nepal.

The duo have been missing from Nautanpuri Dham School in Jamnagar, Gujarat, since August 28, 2023.

Ensuring their safety and welfare is the Government’s top priority, the Chief Minister has taken personal action in this matter, initiating all necessary steps through the administration to ensure an immediate and comprehensive search for these students.

“I contacted the Gujarat Government as soon as I was made aware of the issue, giving the necessary departments orders to speed up search efforts and take the necessary action,” said the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, he instructed the Resident Commissioner of Sikkim in New Delhi to address this matter with utmost seriousness. The Jamnagar Police administration has also taken action and provided an enclosed progress report (Investigation Brief Report), he added.

“During this challenging time, my heart goes out to the families of these missing students, and we are fully committed to taking every possible measure to ensure their safety. Sikkim is united in this effort, and we will closely monitor the situation until we achieve a positive resolution to this distressing situation”, said the Chief Minister.