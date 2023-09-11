World Renewal Spiritual Trust Holds Bhumi Puja Ceremony for ‘Shivamani Dham’ in Debrung, Namchi

Namchi, September 11 (IPR): The World Renewal Spiritual Trust conducted the Bhumi Puja ceremony of ‘Shivamani Dham,’ located at Debrung, Namchi.

The ceremony had the gracious presence of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang as the chief guest, accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai and host of other dignitaries.

The event also had the esteemed presence of Cabinet Ministers, Chairpersons, Advisors, spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and devotees from across the region, coming together to witness the auspicious beginning of ‘Shivamani Dham.’

It may be recalled that the foundation stone of the Dham was laid by the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu on the 4th of November 2022.

The Chief Minister in his speech pledged unwavering support to the state’s citizens, emphasising the government’s commitment to assisting them in every possible way. He discussed the establishment of a spiritual trust aimed at enriching people’s spiritual knowledge and underscored the significance of inner peace, drawing inspiration from the Brahma Kumaris’ selfless sacrifice. He also encouraged the public to adopt a collective mindset in promoting peace and harmony across the region.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Brahma Kumaris is an ideology promoting peace and harmony across all religions. He said that The Dham would be all encompassing and would not be limited to the members of the Brahma Kumaris.

Speaking about the developmental activities of the Government, he mentioned how actively the Government is amplifying voices and addressing issues through the “Janta Bhet Karyakram.”



“Our focus is on ensuring that the people of Sikkim do not face hardships, particularly in education and healthcare”, he shared.

Encouraging the public to contribute to the state’s development in return, Chief Minister stressed how the government is actively implementing various schemes and plans to support the people’s needs and demands.

During the function, the Chief Minister also made some key announcements:

1. Debrung Road will undergo new construction and repair that will include the installation of effective drainage systems for the benefit of the general public.

2. C&D grade employees will receive Rs 5 Lakh advance money as medical assistance on referred cases, subject to submission of treatment expenses statement reports.

3. State government is trying its best for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

4. State Government to confer the ‘Shrawan Kumar Award’ annually on Independence Day to sons and daughters of every gram panchayat and nagar panchayat who exhibit selfless dedication towards the care and welfare of their parents.

Additionally, the Chief Minister offered his commitment to provide financial assistance of Rupees Ten Lakhs each to Gyalsing Government College and Alpine University Namchi as an effort to support the enhancement of their infrastructure.

Minister for Building and Housing, Shri Sanjeet Kharel, in his short speech, conveyed his heartfelt wishes and expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for the establishment of the center in the district. He commended the state government’s unwavering dedication towards the welfare of all sections of the society. He also emphasised that the primary goal of the project was to create a spiritual centre dedicated to fostering peace and unity.

The Project’s Architect, Shri Roman Pradhan made a presentation about the upcoming project slated for construction on an area of 18,000 sq ft. The project entails a three-and-a-half-storey building that includes an auditorium serving as a multipurpose hall, a meditation lounge, a library, a prayer hall, a museum, accommodation facilities, and various other amenities.

The event also had various activities like meditation session and cultural presentations.

One of the highlights of the programme was the discourse by Rajyogini BK Didi Kesar, Siliguri Sub-Zone incharge of the Brahma Kumaris organization.