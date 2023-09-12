“Karma Strikes Hard as Primula Bhandari Criticizes Former CM Pawan Chamling”

Gangtok, 12 Sep : In her recent video post, Primula Bhandari, the daughter of the late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, former Chief Minister of Sikkim, has leveled accusations against former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.

In a direct message to Pawan Chamling, she criticizes him for remaining oblivious and ego-driven, despite no longer holding the position of Chief Minister.

Primula Bhandari launches a scathing attack on Chamling, asserting that he refuses to acknowledge that his tenure in governance resembled more of a dictatorial regime than anything else.

