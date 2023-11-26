Sikkim Number Bike Accident In Sindhuli, 1 Injured

Sindhuli , 26 Nov : A motorcycle accident in Sindhuli involving a Sikkim-registered bike with the license plate SK 01 PC 2058 left rider and pillion rider injured. The incident occurred on Sunday when a rider on wheel lost control, leading to a fall approximately 80 meters below the road in Sunkoshi Triveni, Sunankoshi Rural Municipality Ward No. 6 of Sindhuli on the BP Highway. Deputy Sub-Inspector of Police Chiranjeevi Dahal, the spokesperson for the District Police Office, Sindhuli, reported that 22-year-old Soltim Sherpa sustained moderate injuries in the accident.

Following the incident, a team of trained rescue personnel, coordinated by Sabita KC, in-charge of the local police office in Khurkot, was mobilized to carry out the rescue operation. The rescue boat was prepared in advance for the operation. DSP Dahal mentioned that Sherpa, who had suffered injuries to his waist, was subsequently transported to B&B Hospital in Kathmandu for medical treatment. He added that the victim’s family has been informed and is providing support during this time.

With inputs from Sindhuli Saugat