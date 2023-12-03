Heartwarming Viral Video: Kid’s Candid Confession Takes the Internet by Storm in Just 24 Hours

Pakyong, December 3: In a mere 24 hours, a captivating video featuring a 3 to 4-year-old child has become a social media sensation. The 3 minutes and 31 seconds long video captures a heart-to-heart conversation between the child and their mother, unveiling a moment of genuine innocence and emotion. They converse in Nepali, suggesting that they may be from Darjeeling or Siliguri.

The video showcases the child expressing difficulty in memorization, blaming to someone altering her mind. The tearful toddler goes on to blame their teacher for the perceived alteration of her mind, insisting on feeling helpless in the process.

The mother inquired about the child’s state of mind, asking how her “dimaag” (mind) was earlier. The child responded by lifting her little hand straight, indicating that her mind was okay and straightforward before. However, in a heartwarming and empathetic gesture, the child then twists her hand in opposite side , expressing that her mind is now altered or “ulta.” This tender moment of the sweet child replying to her mother stole the hearts of netizens, highlighting the innocence and sweetness of the little one.

Despite the mother’s attempt to console the child, the little one remains resolute in their belief, creating a touching and unforgettable moment. The video has resonated with viewers across the internet, garnering millions of likes and shares within a remarkably short span. In The Voice of Sikkim Facebook page the video has garnered more than 1 Million views within 23 hours after posting. Have a look below.